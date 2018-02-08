STONE SOUR's COREY TAYLOR - "Partnering With Zippo, It's Afforded Us A Lot Of Really Cool Exclusive Things"; Video

“Zippo has been a continued supporter of not only our band, but the rock music world in general, and we couldn’t be happier to have them along for the ride this year,” said Corey Taylor, lead singer of Stone Sour. “There’s nothing that says rock ‘n’ roll like seeing a Zippo lighter held high in the crowd during one of our concerts. We’re excited to create some of those iconic Encore moments in 2018.”

Remaining dates on Stone Sour's current North American tour, in support of their new album Hydrograd, are as listed:

February

8 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

10 - Ypsilanti, MI - Convocation Center

11 - Rochester, NY - Armory

13 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

18 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Ballroom