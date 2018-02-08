STONE SOUR's COREY TAYLOR - "Partnering With Zippo, It's Afforded Us A Lot Of Really Cool Exclusive Things"; Video
“Zippo has been a continued supporter of not only our band, but the rock music world in general, and we couldn’t be happier to have them along for the ride this year,” said Corey Taylor, lead singer of Stone Sour. “There’s nothing that says rock ‘n’ roll like seeing a Zippo lighter held high in the crowd during one of our concerts. We’re excited to create some of those iconic Encore moments in 2018.”
Remaining dates on Stone Sour's current North American tour, in support of their new album Hydrograd, are as listed:
February
8 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
10 - Ypsilanti, MI - Convocation Center
11 - Rochester, NY - Armory
13 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis
14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
17 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
18 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Ballroom