STONE SOUR Smash The Charts With New Album Hydrograd

Hydrograd, the new album from Stone Sour, rocketed onto the charts this week, debuting at #1 on three Billboard charts: Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums. Hydrograd also debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s fifth consecutive Top 10 debut on that chart. Furthermore, Hydrograd debuted at #5 in the UK (the band's highest debut ever in that country), #2 in Australia (highest debut ever), and was Top 5 in Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

Frontman Corey Taylor commented on the arrival of Hydrograd stating, “We're blown away by the reception of the album, especially balancing albums sold with our surge in streams. We poured our hearts into this - the proof is in the pudding, so to speak. The response tells us two things: people love the songs, and rock is far from dead. Our thanks to all the fans and keep spreading the word! We'll see you all soon!”

Also this week, Hydrograd’s lead single “Song #3” spends a fourth straight week at #1 at Active Rock Radio, marking the Grammy nominated band’s fourth #1 single and eighth Top 5 single at the format. “Song #3” is joined by a Ryan Valdez directed official video, which has received over 3 million views on the band’s official YouTube channel while garnering 4.7 million streams on Spotify.

“Song #3” video:

Hydrograd tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea” audio:

“Fabuless” video:

Stone Sour are currently on an epic summer trek alongside fellow Roadrunner recording group Korn deemed, The Serenity of Summer Tour, which is set to continue through early August. To view Stone Sour's complete tour schedule, visit this location.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)