STONE SOUR Streaming 2005 Demo Recording Of "Through Glass"; Audio

Stone Sour has released a demo version of "Through Glass", which is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "In 2005, Corey recorded 4 acoustic songs at Shawn's place. 'Through Glass' was the only song out of the four that ended up on Come What(ever) May. It went to number 1 on Billboard’s Hot Mainstream Rock charts and stayed there for 8 weeks. It peaked at number 2 on the Alternative charts and even crossed over to the Billboards Hot 100 back in 2006."