STONE SOUR Streaming Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Unchained" From Hydrograd Deluxe Edition

Internationally acclaimed rock band Stone Sour have posted their cover of the Van Halen classic, "Unchained", taken from the deluxe release for their acclaimed 2017 album Hydrograd. The two-disc set, Hydrograd Deluxe Edition, collects unreleased covers, b-sides, live recordings and alternate versions of songs from Hydrograd.

The deluxe edition is highlighted by “Burn One Turn One”, a previously unreleased b-side from Hydrograd, which is streaming now accompanied by an official lyric video (watch below). “Burn One Turn One” is also available as an instant grat download with all pre-orders and available today at all digital service providers.

Hydrograd Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"YSIF"

"Taipei Person /Allah Tea"

"Knievel Has Landed"

"Hydrograd"

"Song #3"

"Fabuless"

"The Witness Trees"

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)"

"Thank God It’s Over"

"St. Marie"

"Mercy"

"Whiplash Pants"

"Friday Knights"

"Somebody Stole My Eyes"

"When The Fever Broke"

Disc 2:

"Burn One Turn One"

"Bootleg Ginger"

"Live Like You’re On Fire"

"Subversive"

"Unchained"

"Bombtrack"

"Outshined" (Live at Sphere)

"Song # 3" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Acoustic)

"Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)" (Acoustic)

"The Witness Trees" (Acoustic)

"Mercy" (Live at Sphere)

"Fabuless" (Live at Sphere)