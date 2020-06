Stone Sour has released a demo version of "Nylon 6/6", which is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "By the time we started to work on Audio Secrecy, we were all writing on our own. Audio Secrecy was the 1st time Roy brought music into the band. 'Nylon 6/6' was one of the three tracks he sent us. Corey ended up cutting the vocals for these tracks at Shawn's house."