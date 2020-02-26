STONE SOUR Streaming Demo Version Of "30/30-150"

Stone Sour has released a demo version of "30/30-150", which is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "Late in 2004 after cutting some tracks at Catamount Studios with Joel & Shawn, I decided to build a room in my house to record in. In the process of trying to learn the Pro Tools software, it led me to writing the music for '30/30-150'. The drums are programmed on this version using an Alesis SR-16 drum machine. After Corey came over and laid down his vocals for this song, I knew then that our 2nd record was going to be a big leap forward for the band from the self-titled record."