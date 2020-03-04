STONE SOUR Streaming Demo Version Of "Come What(ever) May"

Stone Sour has released a demo version of "Come What(ever) May", which is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "Recorded in 2004, this was the 1st version of the song 'Come What(ever) May' (originally titled 'Drama Cyst'). I believe it was recorded in Corey's grandma's basement. James is not on this demo because he was finishing working on Slipknot's Vol 3 in L.A at the time. The song had a drastic make over once Roy played the drum tracks. This change to the music made Corey rewrite the lyrics."