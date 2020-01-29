STONE SOUR Streaming Demo Version Of "Idle Hands"

Stone Sour has released a demo version of "Idle Hands". Listen below.

Guitarist Josh Rand states: "Back in 1995, I was discouraged with where I thought the music industry was going. I decided to stop playing guitar and pursue other interests (arena football) for the next few years. Then in 1998 I tore up my ankle really badly, consequently had surgery and could barely walk for about the next 4 years. This put an end to my athletic dreams and I started playing guitar again. Which brings us to this next song 'Idle Hands', the 1st song I wrote when I picked up the guitar again. Recorded in 2000 for Project X demos, and it later became known as Corey's best interpretive dance."