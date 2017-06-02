STONE SOUR Streaming New Song “Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

Stone Sour has debuted a third new track off their new album, Hydrograd. “Taipei Person/Allah Tea” is streaming below and available at all DSPs. Hydrograd arrives worldwide June 30th.

Recorded at Sphere Studios in North Hollywood, CA with producer Jay Ruston, Hydrograd features the lead tracks “Song #3” and “Fabuless” which are available now at all DSPs and streaming services. “Song #3” has quickly staked its claim in the Top 5 at Active Rock Radio and has been the greatest gainer on the chart for four consecutive weeks. Additionally, the Ryan Valdez directed music video for “Song #3” has received over 1 million views in just a weeks’ time, while the track has been streamed nearly 2 million times on Spotify alone. “Fabuless” is joined by an official music video, directed by Paul Brown, which has amassed over 3 Million views on Stone Sour’s official YouTube channel.

Hydrograd is available for pre-order at all DSPs and via StoneSour.com, with all pre-orders accompanied by instant grat downloads of “Fabuless,” “Song #3” and “Taipei Person/Allah Tea” (see tracklisting / album art below). Exclusive pre-order merch bundles are also available at StoneSour.com.

Next month Stone Sour will celebrate Hydrograd with an epic summer trek alongside fellow Roadrunner recording group Korn. The Serenity Of Summer Tour gets underway June 16th at Salt Lake City, UT’s USANA Amphitheatre and then travels through early August. Presented by Live Nation, support throughout the eclectic tour comes from Babymetal, Skillet, Yelawolf, Islander and Ded. Furthermore, Stone Sour has several festival appearances slated for this summer including Rock Fest (7/14), Rock USA (7/15), Chicago Open Air (7/16) and more. This fall Stone Sour will head overseas for an international leg of their Hydrograd World Tour which will kick off November 10th with a performance at Moscow, Russia’s Stadium. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit StoneSour.com.

Hydrograd tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”:

“Song #3” video:

“Fabuless” video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)