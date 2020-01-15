STONE SOUR Streaming Original 2000 Demo Version Of "The Bitter End", Originally Titled "Ending/Beginning"

Stone Sour have released a demo version of "The Bitter End", originally titled "Ending/Beginning". The song is featured on the band's third studio album, Audio Secrecy, released in 2010.

Says guitarist Josh Rand: "The song 'Ending/Beginning' has an interesting story. The original idea was recorded during the 2000 Project X sessions, but I wasn’t really happy with how it turned out. I felt it was missing something so we shelved it. Then in 2008 I rediscovered the track as I was backing up my hard drives. After listening to it, I figured I would mess with it a bit to see if I could make it better. 'The Bitter End' from the album Audio Secrecy is ultimately what it would become 10 years later. Here is the original 2000 demo.