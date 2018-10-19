STONE SOUR To Reissue Debut Album With New Artwork, Bonus Tracks For Record Store Day

"We're excited to announce that we will be releasing a remastered LP for the 15th anniversary of our debut album on this year's Record Store Day Black Friday," says Stone Sour. "The LP includes new art, and a bonus CD with live tracks recorded at House Of Bricks from one of our first live performances back in 2002."

Stone Sour's self-titled debut album, remastered and released with a bonus CD of music recorded live at The House Of Bricks in 2002, will be issued on November 23rd via Roadrunner Records, and strictly limited to 2500 copies. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

Side A

"Get Inside" (Explicit Remastered Version)

"Orchids" (Remastered Version)

"Cold Reader" (Explicit Remastered Version)

"Blotter" (Remastered Version)

"Choose" (Explicit Remastered Version)

"Monolith" (Remastered Version)



Side B

"Inhale" (Remastered Version)

"Bother" (Explicit Remastered Version)

"Blue Study" (Explicit Remastered Version)

"Take A Number" (Remastered Version)

"Idle Hands" (Explicit Remastered Version)

"Tumult" (Remastered Version)

"Omega" (Explicit Remastered Version)

Bonus CD - Live 2002

"Intro (Superego)"

"Get Inside"

"Orchids"

"The Wicked"

"Idle Hands"

"Choose"

"Rules Of Evidence"

"Inhale"

"Blue Study"

"Cold Reader"

"Blotter"

"Monolith"

Find your closest participating Record Store Day store at this location.

(Photo courtesy of Ken Schles)