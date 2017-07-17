STONE SOUR To Tour The US This Fall With STEEL PANTHER, CHERRY BOMBS

Stone Sour have announced a fall US tour with support from Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs. Also set to appear on select dates is Man With A Mission and Beartooth.

Tour dates:

September

23 - Englewood, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival

24 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

27 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium

30 - Janesville, WI - JJO Sonic Boom

October

1 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

3 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

4 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)

8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)

10 - Clive, IA - 7 Flags Event Center (with Man With A Mission)

11 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater (with Man With A Mission)

13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

15 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air

18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (with Beartooth, no Steel Panther)

19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Steel Panther)

21 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock

Hydrograd, the new album from Stone Sour, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s fifth consecutive Top 10 debut on that chart.

Hydrograd tracklisting:

“YSIF”

“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”

“Knievel Has Landed”

“Hydrograd”

“Song #3”

“Fabuless”

“The Witness Trees”

“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”

“Thank God It's Over”

“St. Marie”

“Mercy”

“Whiplash Pants”

“Friday Knights”

“Somebody Stole My Eyes”

“When The Fever Broke”

“Song #3” video:

“Fabuless” video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)