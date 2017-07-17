STONE SOUR To Tour The US This Fall With STEEL PANTHER, CHERRY BOMBS
July 17, 2017, an hour ago
Stone Sour have announced a fall US tour with support from Steel Panther and Cherry Bombs. Also set to appear on select dates is Man With A Mission and Beartooth.
Tour dates:
September
23 - Englewood, CO - High Elevation Rock Festival
24 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium
26 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland
27 - St. Paul, MN - The Myth
28 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Auditorium
30 - Janesville, WI - JJO Sonic Boom
October
1 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
3 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
4 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)
8 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion (with Man With A Mission, no Steel Panther)
10 - Clive, IA - 7 Flags Event Center (with Man With A Mission)
11 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater (with Man With A Mission)
13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
14 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion
15 - The Woodlands, TX - Houston Open Air
18 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (with Beartooth, no Steel Panther)
19 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues (no Steel Panther)
21 - Sacramento, CA - Monster Energy Aftershock
Hydrograd, the new album from Stone Sour, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s fifth consecutive Top 10 debut on that chart.
Hydrograd tracklisting:
“YSIF”
“Taipei Person/Allah Tea”
“Knievel Has Landed”
“Hydrograd”
“Song #3”
“Fabuless”
“The Witness Trees”
“Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)”
“Thank God It's Over”
“St. Marie”
“Mercy”
“Whiplash Pants”
“Friday Knights”
“Somebody Stole My Eyes”
“When The Fever Broke”
“Song #3” video:
“Fabuless” video:
(Photo - Travis Shinn)