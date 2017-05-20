STONE SOUR Vocalist COREY TAYLOR And Guitarist CHRISTIAN MARTUCCI Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL At Rock On The Range 2017 (Video)

STONE SOUR Vocalist COREY TAYLOR And Guitarist CHRISTIAN MARTUCCI Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL At Rock On The Range 2017 (Video)

Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor and guitarist Christian Martucci performed in tribute to Soundgarden / Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell at this year's Rock On The Range festival in Columbus, OH on May 19th. Fan-filmed video of the duo performing Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" and Temple Of The Dog's "Hunger Strike" is available below.

Cornell died on May 18th at the age of 52; his death has been ruled as a suicide. Soundgarden was due to play Rock On The Range on May 19th.

Musicians including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, KISS vocalist/guitarist Paul Stanley, rock legend Glenn Hughes, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Sebastian Bach, and many more are paying tribute via social media to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who passed away on May 18th at the age of 52.

Soundgarden were currently on a North American tour and had played Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. A representative for the Detroit Police told Variety that the death of  Cornell was being investigated as a suicide, although he emphasized at the time that it was too early to make a definitive conclusion.

“At 12 a.m. [local time], we received a 911 call from the MGM Grand Casino Hotel,” Detroit Police director of media relations told Variety. “It appears as though a family friend was checking up on Cornell at his wife’s request. He went to hotel and discovered him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police made the location with EMS, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At present our investigation is leaning toward the possibility of suicide, but we must wait for a medical report to determine the cause of death. At this time we cannot release too much information about what we observed in Cornell’s hotel room or what led us to this conclusion.”

Stay tuned for updates on Cornell’s passing in the days to come.





