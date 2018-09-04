STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Co-Headline Canadian Tour With SEETHER; Special Guests DEFAULT, AGE OF DAYS

Stone Temple Pilots and Seether have announced a co-headline tour, along with special guests Default and Age Of Days, in Canada - kicking off October 23rd in Penticton, BC.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday September 5th at 10 AM, local time thru Thursday, September 6th at 10 PM, local time. General public on-sale begins Friday, September 7th at 10 AM, local. Individual VIP packages that include meet & greet with each band are available. To purchase tickets visit stonetemplepilots.com or seether.com.

Tour dates:

October

23 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center

25 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Center

26 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Centre (26th Annual Halloween Horror)

27 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

30 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

31 - Regina, SK - Evraz Place

November

1 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

6 - Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Community Arena*

7 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

8 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Center*

10 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre*

11 - St Catherines, ON - Meridian Center (2900)*

13 - Kitchener, ON - Center In The Square*

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell*

16 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick*

* without Age Of Days

