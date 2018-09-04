STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Co-Headline Canadian Tour With SEETHER; Special Guests DEFAULT, AGE OF DAYS
September 4, 2018, an hour ago
Stone Temple Pilots and Seether have announced a co-headline tour, along with special guests Default and Age Of Days, in Canada - kicking off October 23rd in Penticton, BC.
Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday September 5th at 10 AM, local time thru Thursday, September 6th at 10 PM, local time. General public on-sale begins Friday, September 7th at 10 AM, local. Individual VIP packages that include meet & greet with each band are available. To purchase tickets visit stonetemplepilots.com or seether.com.
Tour dates:
October
23 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Center
25 - Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Center
26 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Centre (26th Annual Halloween Horror)
27 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
30 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
31 - Regina, SK - Evraz Place
November
1 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
6 - Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Community Arena*
7 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*
8 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Center*
10 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre*
11 - St Catherines, ON - Meridian Center (2900)*
13 - Kitchener, ON - Center In The Square*
15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell*
16 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick*
* without Age Of Days
(Photo - Michelle Shiers)