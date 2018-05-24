STONE TEMPLE PILOTS At 102.9 The Buzz Acoustic Den - Interview, Performance Videos Streaming
May 24, 2018, 2 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots paid a visit to the 102.9 The Buzz Acoustic Den on May 11th. Interview and acoustic performance footage can be seen below:
Stone Temple Pilots released their new self-titled album back in March. Stone Temple Pilots marks the band’s first album with the new lead singer, Jeff Gutt.
Stone Temple Pilots tracklisting:
“Middle Of Nowhere”
“Guilty”
“Meadow”
“Just A Little Lie”
“Six Eight”
“Thought She’d Be Mine”
“Roll Me Under”
“Never Enough”
“The Art Of Letting Go”
“Finest Hour”
“Good Shoes”
“Reds & Blues”
“Never Enough”:
“The Art Of Letting Go”:
“Roll Me Under”:
“Meadow” lyric video:
Find STP's complete tour schedule here.