STONE TEMPLE PILOTS At 102.9 The Buzz Acoustic Den - Interview, Performance Videos Streaming

May 24, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock stone temple pilots

Stone Temple Pilots paid a visit to the 102.9 The Buzz Acoustic Den on May 11th. Interview and acoustic performance footage can be seen below:

Stone Temple Pilots released their new self-titled album back in March. Stone Temple Pilots marks the band’s first album with the new lead singer, Jeff Gutt.

Stone Temple Pilots tracklisting:

“Middle Of Nowhere”
“Guilty”
“Meadow”
“Just A Little Lie”
“Six Eight”
“Thought She’d Be Mine”
“Roll Me Under”
“Never Enough”
“The Art Of Letting Go”
“Finest Hour”
“Good Shoes”
“Reds & Blues”

“Never Enough”:

“The Art Of Letting Go”:

“Roll Me Under”:

“Meadow” lyric video:

Find STP's complete tour schedule here.



