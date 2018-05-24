STONE TEMPLE PILOTS At 102.9 The Buzz Acoustic Den - Interview, Performance Videos Streaming

Stone Temple Pilots paid a visit to the 102.9 The Buzz Acoustic Den on May 11th. Interview and acoustic performance footage can be seen below:

Stone Temple Pilots released their new self-titled album back in March. Stone Temple Pilots marks the band’s first album with the new lead singer, Jeff Gutt.

Stone Temple Pilots tracklisting:

“Middle Of Nowhere”

“Guilty”

“Meadow”

“Just A Little Lie”

“Six Eight”

“Thought She’d Be Mine”

“Roll Me Under”

“Never Enough”

“The Art Of Letting Go”

“Finest Hour”

“Good Shoes”

“Reds & Blues”

“Never Enough”:

“The Art Of Letting Go”:

“Roll Me Under”:

“Meadow” lyric video:

Find STP's complete tour schedule here.