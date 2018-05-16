STONE TEMPLE PILOTS - Audience Music Episode Airs This Friday; Preview Clips Streaming

Premiering this Friday, May 18th, at 9 PM, ET/PT on the AT&T Audience Network is a new episode of Audience Music featuring Stone Temple Pilots. Watch the show on DirecTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114 and via live streaming on the DirecTV and U-verse apps and DirecTV Now.

A preview clip of the band performing "Roll Me Under", as well as behind-the-scenes footage, can be seen below.

Find STP's complete tour schedule here.