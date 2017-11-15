STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Name New Singer, Former The X Factor Contestant JEFF GUTT; New Single "Meadow" Available Now

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that their new lead singer is former The X Factor contestant, Jeff Gutt. The new lineup performed an invite-only show last night (Tuesday, November 14th) at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

According to Rolling Stone, Gutt, beat out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year ago. The 41-year-old Michigan native who logged time in the early-2000s nu-metal act Dry Cell, among other bands, and more recently was a contestant on The X Factor, comes to the position having to fill some fairly large shoes - singing songs first made famous by original Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland and that in more recent years had been interpreted by Weiland's replacement, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington.

When it came to finding someone to follow in those singers' footsteps, guitarist Dean DeLeo says, "We were not willing to settle. I mean, dude, think of the criteria that had to be filled here. You know, this is STP, man. So we would not settle. The fans deserve more than that."

According to the guitarist, "He was one of the last guys we saw, in the last two days of auditions. And that was just over a year ago – September of 2016."

He continues, "Jeff wasn't even part of the singer submissions. But Robert happened to be playing a gig with the Hollywood Vampires in Michigan and somebody came backstage after the show and approached him and said, 'You should check this guy out. He's a local guy.' And Robert called me the next morning and was like, 'Hey, man ...'"

Read more at RollingStone.com.

The band's new single, "Meadow", is available now. Get it here, and listen to the song below: