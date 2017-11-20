STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Perform "Still Remains" And "Meadow" With New Singer JEFF GUTT; HQ Video Streaming

Stone Temple Pilots made its triumphant return to the stage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14th, where the group welcomed Jeff Gutt as their new lead singer.

Gutt (pronounced goot) is a veteran of the Detroit music scene and has spent the last year writing and recording with founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz. In addition to introducing Gutt, the concert also featured the debut of the new Stone Temple Pilots single “Meadow.”

High quality video footage of the band performing the songs "Still Remains" and "Meadow" can be seen below:

Available now via digital and streaming services, the song "Meadow" will appear on the band’s as-yet-untitled album, which will be released on Atlantic/Rhino in spring 2018 in conjunction with a North American tour.

Listen to “Meadow” below.