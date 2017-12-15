STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Release Lyric Video For New Song "Meadow"; Festival Dates Confirmed
December 15, 2017, 40 minutes ago
Stone Temple Pilots are hitting the road in 2018 with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. New festival dates have been confirmed. All dates listed below:
March
2 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
3 - Indio, CA - Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience
4 - San Diego, CA - Observatory
8 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
9 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
12 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
15 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
16 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
17 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
April
28 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville
29 - Fort Rock, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
4 - Concord, NC - Carolina Rebellion
13 - Somerset, WI - Northern Invasion
19 - Camden, NJ - MMRBQ / BB&T Pavilion
20 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Stone Temple Pilots made its triumphant return to the stage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on November 14th, where the group welcomed Jeff Gutt as their new lead singer.
Gutt (pronounced goot) is a veteran of the Detroit music scene and has spent the last year writing and recording with founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz. In addition to introducing Gutt, the concert also featured the debut of the new Stone Temple Pilots single “Meadow”.
Available now via digital and streaming services, the song "Meadow" will appear on the band’s as-yet-untitled album, which will be released on Atlantic / Rhino in spring 2018 in conjunction with a North American tour.
Watch a lyric video for “Meadow” below:
(Photo - Michelle Shiers)