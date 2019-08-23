STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Streaming Unreleased Live Recording Of "Interstate Love Song" From Upcoming Purple: Super Deluxe Edition

Stone Temple Pilots have set a new release date of October 18 for Purple: Super Deluxe Edition. Today the band share the second unreleased track from the collection, a live version of “Interstate Love Song” recorded 25 years ago today on August 23, 1994 at New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Listen here, or below.

“When I first wrote the song, it actually started out as a bossa nova piece,” STP songwriter and bassist, Robert DeLeo told Billboard. “I had been getting introduced to a lot of bossa nova and samba at the time like Joao Gilberto and Jorge Ben, and wrote it on a cheap $25 guitar.”

The Purple: Super Deluxe Edition 3CD/1LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994. On the same day, the music will be made available both digitally and as a 2CD Deluxe Edition.

A limited edition bundle of the Purple: Super Deluxe Edition is now available to pre-order here, which includes a bonus replica 7-inch vinyl single of “Interstate Love Song” that was originally released in the UK in 1994. This exclusive bundle is limited to 1,000 copies.

Purple: Super Deluxe Edition 3CD/1LP tracklisting:

Disc One: Purple 2019 Remaster

“Meat Plow”

“Vasoline”

“Lounge Fly”

“Interstate Love Song”

“Still Remains”

“Pretty Penny”

“Silvergun Superman”

“Big Empty”

“Unglued”

“Army Ants”

“Kitchenware & Candybars”

Disc Two: Early Versions, Demos & Acoustic

“Meat Plow” - Early Version *

“Interstate Love Song” - Early Version *

“Big Empty” - Acoustic Version *

“Unglued” - Demo *

“Army Ants” - Demo *

“Kitchenware & Candybars” - Demo *

“Dancing Days”

“She Knows Me Too Well” - Demo *

“Interstate Love Song” - Acoustic Version *

Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994:

“Pretty Penny” - Acoustic Version *

“Kitchenware & Candybars” - Acoustic Version *

“Christmastime Is Here” - Acoustic Version *

Disc Three: Live at New Haven Vererans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 1994

“Vasoline” *

“Silvergun Superman” *

“Crackerman” *

“Lounge Fly” *

“Meat Plow” *

“Still Remains” *

“Gypsy Davy” *

“Pretty Penny” *

“Creep” *

“Andy Warhol” *

“Army Ants” *

“Big Empty” *

“Interstate Love Song” *

“Plush” *

“Unglued” *

“Dead & Bloated” *

“Sex Type Thing” *

* previously unreleased

Bonus “Interstate Love Song” 7-inch (Included with preorder, limited edition of 1,000 units)

Side 1

“Interstate Love Song”

Side 2

“Lounge Fly”

"Big Empty" (acoustic):