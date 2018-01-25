STONE To Release Inch Of Joy Album In March; "Skeletons" Video Streaming

Milwaukee based five-piece, Stone, is taking the hardcore scene by storm with their forthcoming debut album, Inch Of Joy, which is scheduled for release on March 2nd via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band has unveiled a video for their new track “Skeletons”. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

"I used to enable friends on tour to get fucked up however they felt fitting and it never affected me because it was on tour. When that shit started to follow me home and seep into the lives of close friends, I started to despise it. That’s what I wrote 'Skeletons' about." - Zach Dear (vocals)

Stone is a newly formed band, hailing from Milwaukee, WI, and featuring vocalist Zach Dear (ex-Expire), bassist Marcus Boldt (ex-Expire), guitarist Jimmy Ladue (Cross Me), drummer Mitch Reitman (Cross Me) and guitarist Sean Thompson (Cross Me). The band has played shows with Stick To Your Guns, Comeback Kid, and Broken Teeth, and are confirmed for Midwest Blood Fest on February 10th as well as an upcoming tour with labelmates Knocked Loose and Terror in March.

The band’s debut album, Inch Of Joy, is a masterclass in hardcore, with elements of metal infused for a ferocious sound that’s destined to be one of the most turbulent and crucial albums from the scene in 2018.

(Photo - Jacki Vitetta)