STONED JESUS Premier "Apathy" Music Video

Stoned Jesus is back with a powerful swing from their latest album, Pilgrims, releasing a music video for the track "Apathy".

Says the band: ""Apathy" is the brainchild of our bass player Sergii. He wrote the music, came up with the original idea for the video, filmed our post-show apathies on lo-fi Samsung vp-w70 camera and even edited the video himself! Unlike most tour videos by other bands, this one shows you the real wild life on the backstage."

The Pilgrimage Tour is ahead after the short winter break and the trio of Stoned Jesus is already hyped to rock the upcoming shows and present their latest album Pilgrims together with classics such as “I’m The Mountain” and "Here Comes The Robots" all across Europe.

Tour dates:

March (with Straytones)

9 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Bingo Club

20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

21 - Krakow, Poland - Zet Pe Te

22 - Gdynia, Poland - Ucho

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

24 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

April (with The Devil And The Almighty Blues, Samavayo)

19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

20 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Von Krahl

22 - Helsinki, Finland - Elmun Baari

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

25 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

29 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

30 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

May (with The Devil And The Almighty Blues, Samavayo)

1 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard

2 - Rotterdam, Netherlands -Baroeg

3 - Diksmuide, Belgium - 4AD

4 - London, England - Desertfest

6 - Belfort, France - La Poudriere

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik

8 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

9 - Hannover, Germany - Lux

10 - Nuremberg, Germany - MUZ

11 - Marburg, Germany - KFZ

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdog’s

(Photo - Yuriy Milchak)