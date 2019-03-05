STONED JESUS Premier "Apathy" Music Video
March 5, 2019, an hour ago
Stoned Jesus is back with a powerful swing from their latest album, Pilgrims, releasing a music video for the track "Apathy".
Says the band: ""Apathy" is the brainchild of our bass player Sergii. He wrote the music, came up with the original idea for the video, filmed our post-show apathies on lo-fi Samsung vp-w70 camera and even edited the video himself! Unlike most tour videos by other bands, this one shows you the real wild life on the backstage."
The Pilgrimage Tour is ahead after the short winter break and the trio of Stoned Jesus is already hyped to rock the upcoming shows and present their latest album Pilgrims together with classics such as “I’m The Mountain” and "Here Comes The Robots" all across Europe.
Tour dates:
March (with Straytones)
9 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Bingo Club
20 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
21 - Krakow, Poland - Zet Pe Te
22 - Gdynia, Poland - Ucho
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy
24 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
April (with The Devil And The Almighty Blues, Samavayo)
19 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas
20 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Von Krahl
22 - Helsinki, Finland - Elmun Baari
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
25 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
29 - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
30 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
May (with The Devil And The Almighty Blues, Samavayo)
1 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard
2 - Rotterdam, Netherlands -Baroeg
3 - Diksmuide, Belgium - 4AD
4 - London, England - Desertfest
6 - Belfort, France - La Poudriere
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik
8 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
9 - Hannover, Germany - Lux
10 - Nuremberg, Germany - MUZ
11 - Marburg, Germany - KFZ
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdog’s
(Photo - Yuriy Milchak)