STONED JESUS Premier "Hands Resist Him" Music Video
June 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
On September 7th, Stoned Jesus will deliver their next solid slab of progressive stoner rock, Pilgrims, via Napalm Records. A video for the album track "Hands Resist Him" can be seen below.
With their fourth album the Ukrainian trio offers much more than an average desert session: Pilgrims is a rather multi-faceted affair mixing groove with noise rock elements, lots of proggy infusions and maybe even a sick bass line reminiscent of good old Deftones ("Thessalia"). Giants such as Mastodon and Melvins come to mind since Stoned Jesus can't be pigeonholed.
The band comments on the new album: "This record was inspired by our relentless touring and the feelings you get - or more precisely you lose - because of it. It's weird how disconnected one becomes when constantly surrounded by people. Musically it's pretty different from what we've done, it's more song-oriented but simultaneously more challenging than before - sonically and structurally."
Pilgrims will be available in the following formats:
- 1 Limited Edition 4-Page Digipack
- Various LP Gatefolds (different colours)
- Digital Album
Pre-orders here.
Pilgrims tracklisting:
"Excited"
"Thessalia"
"Distant Light"
"Feel"
"Hands Resist Him"
"Water Me"
"Apathy"
"Hands Resist Him" video:
Tour dates:
July
14 - Estrella Galicia, Spain - Resurrection Fest
27 - Neuensee, Germany - Rock Im Wald
August
2 - Almiros, Greece - Los Almiros Festival
19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
September
2 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Street Mode Festival
7 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Bingo Club
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
14 - Stuttgart, Germany - JH Hallschlag
15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7
17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
18 - Graz, Austria - PPC
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2
21 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
24 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37
25 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
26 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4
27 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
28 - London, England - The Garage
29 - Sheffield, England - HRH Doom vs Stoner Festival
October
12 - Lviv, Ukraine - FESTrepublic
19 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - ART AREA DK
20 - Dnipro, Ukraine - Makhno Pub
Lineup:
Ihor Sydorenko - Vocals & Guitars
Serhij Sljussar - Bass
Dmytro Zinchenko - Drums