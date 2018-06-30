STONED JESUS Premier "Hands Resist Him" Music Video

On September 7th, Stoned Jesus will deliver their next solid slab of progressive stoner rock, Pilgrims, via Napalm Records. A video for the album track "Hands Resist Him" can be seen below.

With their fourth album the Ukrainian trio offers much more than an average desert session: Pilgrims is a rather multi-faceted affair mixing groove with noise rock elements, lots of proggy infusions and maybe even a sick bass line reminiscent of good old Deftones ("Thessalia"). Giants such as Mastodon and Melvins come to mind since Stoned Jesus can't be pigeonholed.

The band comments on the new album: "This record was inspired by our relentless touring and the feelings you get - or more precisely you lose - because of it. It's weird how disconnected one becomes when constantly surrounded by people. Musically it's pretty different from what we've done, it's more song-oriented but simultaneously more challenging than before - sonically and structurally."

Pilgrims will be available in the following formats:

- 1 Limited Edition 4-Page Digipack

- Various LP Gatefolds (different colours)

- Digital Album



Pre-orders here.

Pilgrims tracklisting:

"Excited"

"Thessalia"

"Distant Light"

"Feel"

"Hands Resist Him"

"Water Me"

"Apathy"

"Hands Resist Him" video:

Tour dates:

July

14 - Estrella Galicia, Spain - Resurrection Fest

27 - Neuensee, Germany - Rock Im Wald

August

2 - Almiros, Greece - Los Almiros Festival

19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

September

2 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Street Mode Festival

7 - Kyiv, Ukraine - Bingo Club

13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - JH Hallschlag

15 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7

17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

18 - Graz, Austria - PPC

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

21 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

22 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

24 - Köln, Germany - Helios 37

25 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

26 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

27 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

28 - London, England - The Garage

29 - Sheffield, England - HRH Doom vs Stoner Festival

October

12 - Lviv, Ukraine - FESTrepublic

19 - Kharkiv, Ukraine - ART AREA DK

20 - Dnipro, Ukraine - Makhno Pub

Lineup:

Ihor Sydorenko - Vocals & Guitars

Serhij Sljussar - Bass

Dmytro Zinchenko - Drums