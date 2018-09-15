STONEDIRT – Backlash-Zone Album Out Now; “Steadfast” Video Streaming

Hungarian southern groove-thrash metal band Stonedirt’s new album Backlash-Zone is out now, and can be previewed, downloaded, streamed and bought on multiple popular online platforms (Spotify, Tidal, Google Play, Deezer, Amazon), as well as from the band’s official website.

Backlash-Zone was recorded at Standing Waves Studio in Egerszalók, Hungary with the assistance of Péter Sohajda and Béla Badarász (Burning Full Throttle). The cover art was designed by Krisztián “Mr Zero” Viszokai.

“Waiting for this record took a bit longer this time, but at least we provided the maximum, as always. We believe the album turned out to be an exciting and versatile one, a mixture of old school and modern elements.” - The band added.

Two videoclips have been released so far off the album, for the songs “Steadfast” and “Desolation Hammer”, and the band issued the following call to their fans to help them make their third one, and also appear in it:

"Attention! Take part in the music video of ‘In Metal We Trust’ song from our upcoming album! All you have to do is send us a 2-5 second video of you either partying with your friends, or headbanging, showing devil horn, pointing at your favorite metal band t-shirt, or holding up any kind of metal relics you own, or breaking a guitar, etc., so please send a very short video of you doing anything that is metal! :)"

Send your videos to mail@stonedirtmusic.com

Tracklisting:

“Steadfast”

“In Metal We Trust”

“Rebel Revolution”

“Unbreakable”

“Beyond Control”

“Worms Of Despair”

“Cosy Coffin Rot”

“Desolation Hammer”

“Ambivalent Recreated Humanization”

"Steadfast" video:

“Desolation Hammer” video: