STONEDIRT Launch “Desolation Hammer” Video

Hungarian southern groove-thrash metal band Stonedirt have completed work on their third record, titled Backlash-Zone. The first new song, “Desolation Hammer” is already available, along with the video clip that the guys shot in February. Coming six years after Inherited Fever (2012), the new album is going to be released via Nail Records on September 14th, and can be preordered on the band’s official website.

“Forged from the purest steel in the fires of Hell, straight from Budapest! Stainless metal, combining modern and classic components, for real headbangers. All packages include a bonus air guitar that automatically appears in your hand while you're listening to the songs, and can be used anywhere!”

Backlash-Zone was recorded at Standing Waves Studio in Egerszalók, Hungary with the assistance of Péter Sohajda and Béla Badarász (Burning Full Throttle). The cover art was designed by Krisztián “Mr Zero” Viszokai.

“Waiting for this record took a bit longer this time, but at least we provided the maximum, as always. We believe the album turned out to be an exciting and versatile one, a mixture of old school and modern elements.” - The band added.

Tracklisting:

“Steadfast”

“In Metal We Trust”

“Rebel Revolution”

“Unbreakable”

“Beyond Control”

“Worms Of Despair”

“Cosy Coffin Rot”

“Desolation Hammer”

“Ambivalent Recreated Humanization”

“Desolation Hammer” video: