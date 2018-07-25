STONEMAN Premier "Dein General" Music Video
July 25, 2018, an hour ago
Swiss rockers Stoneman will release their new album Geil und Elektrisch on September 7th via Massacre Records. The band has released the new single "Dein General", which is accompanied by a video that's available below. Order the album here.
The upcoming album might rub some upholders of moral standards the wrong way - just like before. The tour, that accompanies the album and includes dates in Germany only, kicks off on September 6th.
Geil und Elektrisch tracklisting:
"Dein General"
"Niemandsland"
"Fremd"
"Tiefschwarz"
"Tanzmusik"
"Geil und Elektrisch"
"Fass mich nicht an"
"Alles Gute"
"Für immer"
"Worte"
"Dein General" (Elektro Edit)
"Geil und Elektrisch" (Elektro Edit)
"Dein General" video:
(Photo - Matteo Fabiani)