STONEMAN Premier "Geil und Elektrisch" Music Video

Swiss rockers Stoneman will release their new album Geil und Elektrisch on September 7th via Massacre Records. The band has released a video for the title track, which can be found below. Order the album here.

The upcoming album might rub some upholders of moral standards the wrong way - just like before. The tour, that accompanies the album and includes dates in Germany only, kicks off on September 6th.

Geil und Elektrisch tracklisting:

"Dein General"

"Niemandsland"

"Fremd"

"Tiefschwarz"

"Tanzmusik"

"Geil und Elektrisch"

"Fass mich nicht an"

"Alles Gute"

"Für immer"

"Worte"

"Dein General" (Elektro Edit)

"Geil und Elektrisch" (Elektro Edit)

"Geil und Elektrisch" video:

"Dein General" video:

