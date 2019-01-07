STONEMAN Premiers "Niemandsland" Animated Music Video

January 7, 2019, 30 minutes ago

news hard rock stoneman

STONEMAN Premiers "Niemandsland" Animated Music Video

Swiss rockers Stoneman have released an animated video for "Niemandsland", a track from their new album, Geil und Elektrisch (Massacre Records). Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Geil und Elektrisch tracklisting:

"Dein General"
"Niemandsland"
"Fremd"
"Tiefschwarz"
"Tanzmusik"
"Geil und Elektrisch"
"Fass mich nicht an"
"Alles Gute"
"Für immer"
"Worte"
"Dein General" (Elektro Edit)
"Geil und Elektrisch" (Elektro Edit)

"Niemandsland" video:

"Fremd" lyric video:

"Geil und Elektrisch" video:

"Dein General" video:

Unboxing / pre-listening video:

(Photo - Matteo Fabiani)



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Latest Reviews