STONEMAN Premiers "Niemandsland" Animated Music Video
January 7, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Swiss rockers Stoneman have released an animated video for "Niemandsland", a track from their new album, Geil und Elektrisch (Massacre Records). Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Geil und Elektrisch tracklisting:
"Dein General"
"Niemandsland"
"Fremd"
"Tiefschwarz"
"Tanzmusik"
"Geil und Elektrisch"
"Fass mich nicht an"
"Alles Gute"
"Für immer"
"Worte"
"Dein General" (Elektro Edit)
"Geil und Elektrisch" (Elektro Edit)
"Niemandsland" video:
"Fremd" lyric video:
"Geil und Elektrisch" video:
"Dein General" video:
Unboxing / pre-listening video:
(Photo - Matteo Fabiani)