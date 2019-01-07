STONEMAN Premiers "Niemandsland" Animated Music Video

Swiss rockers Stoneman have released an animated video for "Niemandsland", a track from their new album, Geil und Elektrisch (Massacre Records). Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Geil und Elektrisch tracklisting:

"Dein General"

"Niemandsland"

"Fremd"

"Tiefschwarz"

"Tanzmusik"

"Geil und Elektrisch"

"Fass mich nicht an"

"Alles Gute"

"Für immer"

"Worte"

"Dein General" (Elektro Edit)

"Geil und Elektrisch" (Elektro Edit)

"Niemandsland" video:

"Fremd" lyric video:

"Geil und Elektrisch" video:

"Dein General" video:

Unboxing / pre-listening video:

(Photo - Matteo Fabiani)