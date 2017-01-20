STONEWALL NOISE ORCHESTRA Release “Superior #1” Music Video

Swedish stoner rockers, Stonewal Noise Orchestra (S.N.O.), have released a video for “Superior #1”, a track from their latest album, The Machine, The Devil & The Dope, on May 20th, released last year via Steamhammer/SPV. The new clip can be found below.

The Machine, The Devil & The Dope was produced by S.N.O. at their own Studio 454, with Jonas Kjellgren (Scar Symmetry, Carnal Forge) mixing and mastering the album at his Black Lounge, renowned for its close collaboration with Peter Tägtgren’s (Hypocrisy, Pain, Lindemann) The Abyss studio. The album artwork was designed by Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Arch Enemy).

Tracklisting:

“The Fever”

“Welcome Home”

“Into The Fire”

“Don't Blame The Demons”

“Superior #1”

“Stone Crazy”

“I, The Servant”

“On A Program”

“The Machine, The Devil & The Dope”

“Superior #1” video:

“Welcome Home” video: