STORM FORCE Discuss The Tracks Featured On Age Of Fear

Many are picking Storm Force's debut album Age Of Fear to be one of the 2020 Best Albums of Year. Now the band takes you behind the scenes and lets fans discover the stories behind the songs on Age Of Fear. Lead singer Patrick Gagliardi shares the inspiration for all the tracks in Pandora Stories.

Pandora Stories give artists and creators of all kinds – musicians, actors, filmmakers, athletes, celebs, authors, and beyond – a new way to connect with fans in an intimate and authentic way, in their own words, using the power of music. Listen here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Because Of You"

"Age Of Fear"

"Breathe"

"Ember Rain"

"Ride Like Hell"

"Dirty Vegas"

"More Than You Know"

"Marshall Law"

"Different Roads"

"Ringside"

Storm Force is the explosive new band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking new record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. Order your copy now from The Music Shop.

