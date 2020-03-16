STORM FORCE Guitarist GREG FRASER On Band's '80s Rock Sound - "If You Want To Label Us That, So Be It; We’re Not Going To Change To Fit Into A Category"

Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser recently launched his new band, Storm Force, featuring himself, vocalist Patrick Gagliardi, drummer Brian Hamilton, and bassist Mike Berardelli. The debut album, entitled Age Of Fear, was released on January 25th. Fraser is featured in a new interview with GoBe Weekly discussing the new record. An excerpt is available below.

GoBe: There’s no question about the musical style Storm Force has taken on Age Of Fear. When you first got together with the band, was there any conscious decision about the direction the music should go? Or did the songs just naturally dictate the feel?

Fraser: "It’s just how I write. A lot of people when they pick up a guitar, they’ll practice their scales or play somebody else’s songs. When I pick up a guitar, right away I try to create something new. That’s how a lot of songs will happen, just stumbling on stuff. That’s what I bring into the studio. Let’s try this out, let’s work on that, I’m not feeling that one, let’s put that one aside. There’s no real discussion on direction. Whatever comes out, if we all like it, that’s what we work on. That’s what happened, and basically what you hear on the record. There’s 10 songs we all love. Actually, there’s a Japanese release that has a bonus track, 'Weight Of The World'. You buy here and you get 10, but you can get that song on Spotify."

GoBe: The timing is right for an album that sounds like this, don’t you think? Especially given the often homogenous sound of modern rock?

Fraser: "I guess so. In Canada there seems to be a lack of this style of rock. People have been calling us 80s style rock. I think people of our age, we kind of miss that kind of stuff. If you listen to the radio today, a lot of the 80s bands get looked over. You’ll hear a classic rock station, and they’ll play 70s stuff like Springsteen, Tom Petty, and they’ll skip over Slaughter and Winger and Cinderella and Poison. Those bands had platinum records and they sold millions of records. They skip right over to the 90s. So there’s a void for people who still like that style of music. It’s not like we’re trying to wave the flag. We just like that style of music. That’s in our DNA. That’s our blood. If you want to label us that, so be it. We’re not going to change to fit into a category. Hopefully people can gravitate to it."

The tracklist is as follows:

"Because Of You"

"Age Of Fear"

"Breathe"

"Ember Rain"

"Ride Like Hell"

"Dirty Vegas"

"More Than You Know"

"Marshall Law"

"Different Roads"

"Ringside"

Storm Force is the explosive new band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking new record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. You can pre-order your copy now from The Music Shop.

"Dirty Vegas"