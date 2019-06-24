STORMCHILD To Release CHRIS TSANGARIDES-Produced Album, Lightning Never Strikes Twice, In November

Bolton / Lancashire, UK-based NWOBHM act, Stormchild, will release its actual debut album, entitled Lightning Never Strikes Twice, via Skol Records, 40 years after they first formed. The album has been produced by Chris Tsangarides, the legendary producer, responsible for iconic albums of acts such as Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Yngwie Malmsteen and Black Sabbath, who passed away in 2018.

Stormchild were active between 1979 and 1982, and originally released only one single, available as a 7" released by their record label to attract a producer, and Chris Tsangarides was that producer. However, the band split before getting the chance to work with Chris. In 2016 High Roller Records released a compilation of the early demo recordings of the band. Some of them, along with other, unknown and never released tracks from the Stormchild archives, all written between 1979 and 1982, were recorded in 2017 by the original line up for the band's debut album, which is believed to be one of the last productions of Chris Tsangarides.

"Whenever we were talking with Chris, we were agreeing that we finally need to do something together. I like to believe we were friends, as he helped and advised me many times, however I would rather call him my mentor. I was actually always calling him my "Jedi Master", and I think he liked it," says Skol Records CEO and record producer Bart Gabriel. "To be honest I didn't know that CT was working with the guys from Stormchild, and that he got the band back together to finish the album he wanted to make with them in 1982. When they contacted me few months after his passing, I knew we needed to finish that project, and release that album, no matter what. This is one of the things I learned from Chris: to share the passion, the gift of music."

Lightning Never Strikes Twice will be released on November 8 via Skol Records and will include 12 songs. Its cover artwork was painted by Roberto Toderico, an artist known from cooperation with other NWOBHM acts such as Tygers Of Pan Tang, Quartz, and Mythra.