STORMHAMMER Announce New Album

German power metal outfit Stormhammer will release its new album, Welcome To The End, on March 24th via Massacre Records.



Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Manowar) once again created the stunning cover artwork (which can be seen below), while Mario Lochert took care of the mix and Jan Vacik handled the mastering at Dreamsound Studio in Munich, Germany.



Natalie Pereira Dos Santos (Envinya, The Boris Karloff Syndrome) will also lend her voice to one of the songs on the new album. Further details will be released soon.

Visit the official Stormhammer Facebook page for further details.