STORMHAMMER Issue “Prevail” Lyric Video

Modern power metal quintet, Stormhammer, will release their new album, Seven Seals, on May 24th via Massacre Records. Listen to new single and lyric video for "Prevail" below.

The upcoming album features new vocalist Matthias Kupka, as well as a revamped sound. Kupka is also responsible for the mix and mastering of Seven Seals at Maxiwork Studio. Jan Yrlund is resonsible for the album's artwork.

Heavy and modern sounds are colliding on Seven Seals. You can look forward to thrashy power metal as well as melodic songs with catchy refrains. Harsh riffs will meet well-engineered melodies and solos.

Tracklisting:

"Sleepwalker"

"Prevail"

"Under The Spell"

"Taken By The Devil"

"Seven Seals"

"Your Nemesis"

"Keep Me Safe"

"One more Way"

"Downfall"

"Deal With The Dead"

"Old Coals"

"Prevail" lyric video:

Live dates:

April

25 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum Club

26 - Reichenbach, Germany - Die Halle

30 - Hagen, Germany - Kultopia

(Photo - Akastos Tanarosson Photography)