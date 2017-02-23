STORMHAMMER Reveal Welcome To The End Tracklisting

German power metal outfit Stormhammer's new album Welcome To The End is set to be released on March 24th via Massacre Records. Graced with artwork created by Jan Yrlund, mixed by Mario Lochert and mastered by Jan Vacik, Welcome To The End features the following 14 tracks:

"The Beginning Of The End"

"Northman"

"Welcome To The End"

"The Heritage"

"Secret"

"The Law"

"Watchmen"

"Road To Heaven"

"My Dark Side"

"Into The Night"

"Spirit Of The Night"

"Soul Temptation"

"The Awakening"

"Black Dragon"

"Northman" lyric video:

Visit the official Stormhammer Facebook page for further details.