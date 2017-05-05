STORMHAMMER Streaming Welcome To The End Album In It’s Entirety

German power metal outfit Stormhammer's new album, Welcome To The End, is out now via Massacre Records. A full album stream can be found below.

Graced with artwork created by Jan Yrlund, mixed by Mario Lochert and mastered by Jan Vacik, Welcome To The End features the 14 tracks listed below.

"The Beginning Of The End"

"Northman"

"Welcome To The End"

"The Heritage"

"Secret"

"The Law"

"Watchmen"

"Road To Heaven"

"My Dark Side"

"Into The Night"

"Spirit Of The Night"

"Soul Temptation"

"The Awakening"

"Black Dragon"

Album stream:

"Northman" lyric video:

Visit the official Stormhammer Facebook page for further details.