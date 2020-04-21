STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH - "Chromatic Death" (Quarantine Version); Video

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the video below, featuring a performance of the Stormtroopers Of Death (S.O.D.) track, "Chromatic Death", from their 1985 debut album, Speak English Or Die.

Says Charlie: "...one more , that's all folks. Stay safe."

Previously posted footage of Scott Ian, Dan Lilker and Charlie Benante performing "March Of The S.O.D.", also from quarantine, can be seen below:

S.O.D.'s lineup includes Scott Ian (guitars, backing vocals), Dan Lilker (bass, backing vocals), Charlie Benante (drums, additional guitar solos), and Billy Milano (vocals).