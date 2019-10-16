STORMWARRIOR Streaming New Single “Odin’s Fire”

Stormwarrior will release their new album, Norsemen, on November 29 via Massacre Records. New single and lyric video for “Odin’s Fire” is streaming below.

Norsemen was mixed and mastered by Piet Sielck at the Powerhouse Studio in Hamburg, Germany. Renowned artist Andreas Marschall is responsible for the impressive cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

“To The Shores Where We Belong”

“Norsemen (We Are)”

“Storm Of The North”

“Freeborn”

“Odin’s Fire”

“Sword Dance”

“Blade On Blade”

“Shield Wall”

“Sword Of Valhalla”

“Odin’s Fire” lyric video:

(Photo by: Lars Hoese)