STORMWITCH Announce New Album Bound To The Witch

First it was the season of the witch, now Stormwitch declare that they're bound to the witch - and this is going to happen to you too!

Stormwitch's new album Bound To The Witch is going to be released on June 29th via Massacre Records.

The album will be available as a jewel case CD as well as strictly limited vinyl LP with 11 songs each, as a limited edition CD Digipak with exclusive bonus tracks with a total of 14 songs and as digital download and stream.

The cover artwork was created by Michael Vetter, Marc Ayerle took care of the album's mix and mastering at the klangMAnufaktur.