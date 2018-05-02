STORMWITCH Streaming Lyric Video “Songs Of Steel”

Stormwitch's new album Bound To The Witch will be released on June 29th via Massacre Records.

The album will be available as a jewel case CD as well as strictly limited vinyl LP with 11 songs each, as a limited edition CD Digipak with exclusive bonus tracks with a total of 14 songs and as digital download and stream.

The cover artwork was created by Michael Vetter, Marc Ayerle took care of the album's mix and mastering at the klangMAnufaktur.

Tracklisting:

“Songs Of Steel”

“Odins Ravens”

“The Choir Of The Dead”

“Bound To The Witch”

“Arya”

“Stormwitch”

“Life Is Not A Dream”

“King George”

“Ancient Times”

“The Ghost Of Mansfield Park”

“Nightingale”

“Stronger Than Heaven” (Digipak only)

“Rats In The Attic” (Digipak only)

“Priest Of Evil” (Digipak only)

“Songs Of Steel” lyric video: