STORMZONE And Production Crew Encounter “Some Kind Of Problem” During Shoot For “Another Rainy Night” Music Video

Ireland's Stormzone have released a music video for “Another Rainy Night”, a track from their latest album, Seven Sins, released in 2015 via Metal Nations Records.

A statement from Stormzone management:

“As many of you will know, last week the band were shooting a new music video for a track from their latest album, Seven Sins. Acclaimed director Alex Perisson, responsible for many award winning videos from Europe's top metal bands, had signed up to direct the video, in a concept that involved recording footage in a disused asylum, against the advice of local experts.

“As far as we can ascertain, the band and entire production crew encountered some kind of problem during the shoot. We have not been able to contact anyone involved since the date of filming. The attached news report contains footage found at the scene, which some viewers might find distressing.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the band or crew should get in touch immediately.”