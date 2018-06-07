STORMZONE Release "Cushy Glen" Music Video

Belfast-based metallers Stormzone have released a video for "Cushy Glen" the second video release from their latest album Lucifer's Factory. Like the first video from the new album for "Dark Hedges" the new video was filmed in Northern Ireland and directed by the same Game Of Thrones technical crew with camerman Jim Crone at the helm.

The story of the outlaw and highwayman Cushy Glen is embedded in Irish folklore, but his lethal tale is not a myth, it is a real story! He terrorized residents and travellers around the Coleraine area of Northern Ireland for many years just over two centuries ago. Cushy's particular forte was to lie in wait as men left the regions pubs in a drunken state, choosing a victim who looked likely to still have money left in his pockets before pressing ahead with his deadly attack, cutting the throat of the poor soul, robbing him and then making a very hasty exit. This all took place along a stretch of road notoriously known as the 'Murder Hole'. It is said that he may well have carried out his dastardly deeds assisted by a band of five rogues, 'Cushy's Gang'. The highwayman was eventually shot and killed during an attempted robbery, but Cushy's men await his return unaware of his fate, and this video introduces you to them and lets you inside their hideaway!

Watch the previously released "Dark Hedges" video below: