STORMZONE To Release Lucifer's Factory Album In April; "Dark Hedges" Music Video Streaming

Belfast-based metallers Stormzone have released "Dark Hedges:, the first official video from their new album Lucifer's Factory, which will be available worldwide on April 23rd via Metal Nation Records. This sixth album from the band features 13 brand new songs, all based on Irish myths and legends.

The 'Dark Hedges' is a mysterious landmark in Northern Ireland and it has been made world-renowned by being featured in Game Of Thrones. But it is legendary in its own right and has rightfully taken its place in Irish myth and folklore long before being made famous by the hugely successful tv series. Legend has it that one June night each year a beautiful ghostly lady appears under the extensive branches of the Dark Hedges trees for an evening of dancing and interaction with the spirits she has previously invited from the graveyard nearby. One June night of revelry and then, just before dawn, it is all over for another year! Perhaps if you are a Game of Thrones fan and you are planning to visit the Dark Hedges sometime during June you can maybe time your trip just right and be able to join the dark lady and her ghostly guests!

"Dark Hedges" lyrics:

Each new day, you'll hide away,

In strength you'll sway,

You're growing through these centuries,

Across entwined, to each you'll bind,

The strength you'll find,

A place in others fantasies,

One cold June night, One dark respite,

Invitations will arrive, Falling from the skies,

No time to stare, She's standing there,

Her Dark Hedges come alive,

Dark as night, Dark respite,

The seed was sown, your branches grown,

These years you've known,

Are better than they've ever been,

Stories told, you've grown so old,

You must take hold,

The others they have never seen,

One cold June night, One dark respite,

Invitations will arrive, Falling from the skies,

No time to stare, She's standing there,

Her Dark Hedges come alive,

Dark as night, Dark respite,

Darkest sight, the ravages of time.

This new video was recorded and directed by Jim Crone, who is also responsible for the previous Stormzone video, "Another Rainy Night".