STORTREGN To Join IMMOLATION On Atonement II Europe Tour 2018
February 3, 2018, 6 hours ago
Blackened death metallers Stortregn will join Immolation on their Atonement II Europe Tour 2018, on the selected dates, from March 28th to April 8th. The tour is presented by Massive Music.
Dates with Immolation, Full Of Hell, Monument Of Misanthropy:
March
28 – Marseille, France – Jas Rod
29 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
30 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg
31 – Esbjerk, Denmark – Konfus
April
2 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
4 – Essen, Denmark – Turock
5 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
6 – London, UK – The Dome
7 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
8 – Kassel, Germany – K19