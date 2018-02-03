STORTREGN To Join IMMOLATION On Atonement II Europe Tour 2018

February 3, 2018, 6 hours ago

news black death stortregn immolation

STORTREGN To Join IMMOLATION On Atonement II Europe Tour 2018

Blackened death metallers Stortregn will join Immolation on their Atonement II Europe Tour 2018, on the selected dates, from March 28th to April 8th. The tour is presented by Massive Music.

Dates with Immolation, Full Of Hell, Monument Of Misanthropy:

March
28 – Marseille, France – Jas Rod
29 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
30 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg
31 – Esbjerk, Denmark – Konfus

April
2 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
4 – Essen, Denmark – Turock
5 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar
6 – London, UK – The Dome
7 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat
8 – Kassel, Germany – K19

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

Latest Reviews