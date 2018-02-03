STORTREGN To Join IMMOLATION On Atonement II Europe Tour 2018

Blackened death metallers Stortregn will join Immolation on their Atonement II Europe Tour 2018, on the selected dates, from March 28th to April 8th. The tour is presented by Massive Music.

Dates with Immolation, Full Of Hell, Monument Of Misanthropy:

March

28 – Marseille, France – Jas Rod

29 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

30 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

31 – Esbjerk, Denmark – Konfus

April

2 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

4 – Essen, Denmark – Turock

5 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Effenaar

6 – London, UK – The Dome

7 – Haarlem, Netherlands – Patronaat

8 – Kassel, Germany – K19