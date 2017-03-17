STRANGE KARMA Release Vinyl Edition Of Cold Blooded Album
With many rock artists trying to figure out the best way to service their music to their fans, melodic rockers Strange Karma are returning back-to-basics - by issuing their latest album, Cold Blooded, as a vinyl-only release. The 10-track album, out today, includes the lead single, “Devil From The Moon”, and is available for purchase via PayPal through the band’s site (in the US, it is priced at $24.95 + $7.80 shipping and handling): strangekarma.net/music.
Comprised of members Martin Strange (lead vocals, piano, guitar), Paul Strange (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Jason McDonald (drums), the group’s singer/leader is especially proud of the release. “We all think this record is a great snapshot of what Strange Karma is all about - it showcases the versatility of the music we like to create and play.”
Cold Blooded was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered at Dylanava Studios by Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum engineer and producer David Ivory (Silvertide, Halestorm, The Roots) and co-produced by Joe Lam.
Strange Karma has also released a video for “Devil From The Moon”, which is available for streaming below.
Cold Blooded tracklisting:
Side A:
“Freedom”
“Devil From The Moon”
“Crying For Your Love”
“Realize”
“I Believe (London Town)”
Side B:
“Heartbeat”
“Should’ve Seen It Coming”
“Cold Blooded”
“Hey Man”
“Dreams”
“Devil From The Moon” video: