STRATOVARIUS Frontman TIMO KOTIPELTO Talks New Album - "We Have Started To Write, But We Don't Have A Deadline" (Video)

Stratovarius frontman Timo Kotipelto recently spoke with Italy's SpazioRock and discussed playing acoustic gigs with former Sonata Arctica guitarist jani Liimatainen, performing Stratovarius' Visions album in its entirety, and what fans can expect from the band's next studio album.

Timo: "We've started to write, but we haven't got together yet to show everybody the ideas. I have some ideas and I know Matias (Kupiainen / guitars) has some, and probably Lauri (Porra / bass) and Jens (Johansson / keyboards) too. So, the plan is that probably early February, we're going to get together and we see what we have. Then we start, hopefully, recording next spring, but we don't have a deadline. It doesn't work in our case. We need to compose the songs first and then see where we are."