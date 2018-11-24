STRATOVARIUS - New 2019 Live Dates For Finland Confirmed

Finnish bashers Stratovarius have been adding to their live schedule for 2019. Confirmed dates are currently as follows:

February

9 - Hullu Poro Areena - Sirkka, Finland

March

16 - Lallintalo - Köyliö, Finland

22 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Hotel Leikari - Kotka, Finland

April

13 - Aronkeidas - Kauhajoki, Finland

26 - Rytmikorjaamo Oy - Seinäjoki, Finland

May

31 - Metalfest Open Air - Plzeň, Czech Republic

July

13 - Kuissi Rock - Loimaa, Finland

Stratovarius are back with a new album - with some fresh and some very rare material.

Enigma: Intermission 2 features three brand new songs as well as, for the first time in the band’s history, four beautifully arranged orchestral versions of popular Stratovarius songs. The album is similar in concept to Intermission, released 17 years ago between Infinite and Elements the sense that these seven tracks made in 2018 are completed by nine very rare, very hard to find power metal gems.

With over 30 minutes of brand new material and 50 minutes of previously rare metal, Enigma: Intermission 2 is definitely more killer than filler. Take “Enigma” and “Oblivion” for example, fresh from the studio in 2018 and most definitely two killer songs. Both combine an epic melody with a bombastic chorus and heavy riffs for Stratovarius’ trademark sound and remind of “Unbreakable” from their 2013 album Nemesis, the most streamed song in the band’s history. Or “Kill It With Fire” and “Castaway”, two epic and full blown power metal tracks that were previously only heard by Japanese fans.

The sweeping melodic power metal grandeur of Stratovarius, together with Timo Kotipelto's powerful yet emotional voice, is very much present on all of the 80 minutes of this release. This spirit truly makes Enigma: Intermission 2 closer to a full new studio album than to a mere compilation.

The album is going to be released on September 28th as CD Digipak and Digital on earMUSIC. Pre-order here, and watch a lyric video for the orchestral version of "Unbreakable" below.

Tracklisting:

"Enigma" (Brand New Studio Song - recorded 2018)

"Hunter" †

"Hallowed" ††

"Burn Me Down" (Brand New Studio Song - recorded 2018)

"Last Shore" ††

"Kill It With Fire" *

"Oblivion" (Brand New Studio Song - recorded 2018)

"Second Sight" *

"Fireborn" †

"Giants" *

"Castaway" *

"Old Man And The Sea" ††

Brand New Orchestral Versions (all recorded 2018):

"Fantasy"

"Shine in the Dark"

"Unbreakable"

"Winter Skies"

* previously unreleased in Europe

† rare bonus track

†† rare bonus track - for the first time on CD

"Unbreakable" (Orchestral Version) lyric video:

"Oblivion":

(Photo - Jarmo Katila)