Streaming For Vengeance - BraveWords Presents Your At-Home Concert Experience

“BraveWords is proud to announce our new streaming initiative, appropriately titled, Streaming For Vengeance! We just wanted to give people some hope as they wave their horns at home - a taste of the past and a model for the future,” BraveWords President/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson summarizes this exciting new project. “We are just as shaken up like the rest of our industry, but we will rise again! Streaming hard rock and heavy metal content safely into peoples homes and devices will help reconnect the scene across the globe. So please join us for this unique streaming spectacle as we start rolling out regular events soon!”

Learn more at streamingforvengeance.com.

Streaming For Vengeance is going to create the ultimate worldwide “live” experience as bands perform on the “Hemispheres Stage”, uniting the world and honouring Rush legend Neil Peart.

BraveWords will be hosting regular live events on their official Facebook page and vigorously promoting them on BraveWords, which sees over 10,000 unique visitors EVERY SINGLE DAY!

How Streaming For Vengeance Works:

FREE FOR ALL BANDS.

Depending on band size/stature, 30-60 minutes events which can be a mix of music, stories and Q&A.

Streaming For Vengeance can also host album release performances and special listening parties.

BraveWords will provide the following to all bands:

All-encompassing marketing campaign promoting the event.

A weekly story featuring all shows.

Three social media posts in the two weeks leading up.

Video file of your performance.

Post review of performance by one of BraveWords established writers.

For more information and question please contact metaltim@bravewords.com.

About BraveWords:

The seed was planted in 1994 with the launch of Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles Magazine which ran for nearly 15 years and became the longest running and biggest hard rock and heavy magazine in Canadian history. At it’s peak, BW&BK produced 40,000 copies in 40 countries, almost every magazine containing a unique full-length CD sampler called KnuckleTracks, which included the finest heavy music of the day. The magazine interviewed and featured all the heavyweights of the genre including AC/DC, Metallica, Slayer, Led Zeppelin, Megadeth, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motörhead, KISS, King Diamond, Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura, Iced Earth, In Flames, Behemoth, Slipknot and many more!

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio, video and the Metal Market which has become instrumental for fans to find their favourite music. Today the site has seen a 25% increase in recent months and proudly serves 10,000 visitors a day from around the world; the top 5 countries being the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. The site caters to a wide age demographic from the late teens into those metalheads in their 60s, with a nearly 50/50 between men and women. A true United Nations of heavy metal!

Over time, BraveWords has worked with with thousands of labels, bands, promoters, publicists, marketing companies around the world and its prolific partners include Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer, Metal Reels Gaming, 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise and Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air.

25 years and counting, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!