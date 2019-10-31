STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH Discuss Artwork And Touring In New Abandon All Faith Album Trailer (Video)

Only three weeks left until Strigoi unleash their debut album, Abandon All Faith, upon the world on November 22 via Nuclear Blast. To shorten the wait, the group has unveiled another album trailer, in which founding members Greg and Chrisspeak about the record's artwork and their touring plans. Watch below:

With an approach that was as nihilistic and crusty as it was cinematically grand, Paradise Lost's Greg Mackintosh teamed up with former Extreme Noise Terror and Vallenfyre bass player Chris Casket to record a truly bone-crushing beast of old-school death metal.

The album will be available as jewelcase CD, black vinyl in gatefold and digitally. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Rising Horde"

"Parasite"

"Phantoms"

"Iniquitous Rage"

"Nocturnal Vermin"

"Plague Nation"

"Seven Crowns"

"Enemies Of God"

"Throne Of Disgrace"

"Scorn Of The Father"

"Carved Into The Skin"

"Abandon All Faith"

"Nocturnal Vermin" lyric video:

"Phantoms" video: