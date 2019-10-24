STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH Discuss Production And Lyrics For Abandon All Faith Album; Video Trailer

After unveiling the second single from their debut album Abandon All Faith, "Nocturnal Vermin", as well as their two new live members - drummer Guido Zima Montanarini (The Secret, ex-Implore) and rhythm guitarist Sam Kelly-Wallace (ex-Vallenfyre) - Strigoi has now launched the second part of their album video trailer series, in which they talk about the production and lyrics of the record. Watch below:

As daylight breaks on November 22, Strigoi shall rise from its crypt to unleash its debut album upon the world. With an approach that was as nihilistic and crusty as it was cinematically grand, Paradise Lost's Greg Mackintosh teamed up with former Extreme Noise Terror and Vallenfyre bass player Chris Casket to record a truly bone-crushing beast of old-school death metal.

The 12-song-debut was recorded and mixed at Greg's Black Planet Studio between January and March 2019.

The album will be available as jewelcase CD, black vinyl in gatefold and digitally. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Rising Horde"

"Parasite"

"Phantoms"

"Iniquitous Rage"

"Nocturnal Vermin"

"Plague Nation"

"Seven Crowns"

"Enemies Of God"

"Throne Of Disgrace"

"Scorn Of The Father"

"Carved Into The Skin"

"Abandon All Faith"

"Nocturnal Vermin" lyric video:

"Phantoms" video: